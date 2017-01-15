Two PoS machines to enable cashless journeys

KSRTC recently introduced ‘cashless’ journeys between Mysuru and Bengaluru sector by installing two PoS machines, including a GPRS-enabled machine, for the purchase of tickets by commuters using their debit or credit cards.

One machine remains at the ticket counter and the GPRS-enabled gadget is meant for swiping by the passengers commuting in KSRTC’s premium services such as Airavat and other luxury buses.

Mysuru Divisional Traffic Officer Shadakshari told The Hindu that publicity material had been put up at the bus terminus urging people to make use of the cashless facility.

“While 20 per cent of passengers were opting for cashless purchase of tickets in Sarige buses, 25 per cent of commuters were making use of the facility in premium sector. We had expected more cashless transactions. But the facility has helped us a lot since it minimised the change problem,” he said.