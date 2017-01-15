Karnataka

Two PoS machines to enable cashless journeys

KSRTC recently introduced ‘cashless’ journeys between Mysuru and Bengaluru sector by installing two PoS machines, including a GPRS-enabled machine, for the purchase of tickets by commuters using their debit or credit cards.

One machine remains at the ticket counter and the GPRS-enabled gadget is meant for swiping by the passengers commuting in KSRTC’s premium services such as Airavat and other luxury buses.

Mysuru Divisional Traffic Officer Shadakshari told The Hindu that publicity material had been put up at the bus terminus urging people to make use of the cashless facility.

“While 20 per cent of passengers were opting for cashless purchase of tickets in Sarige buses, 25 per cent of commuters were making use of the facility in premium sector. We had expected more cashless transactions. But the facility has helped us a lot since it minimised the change problem,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Demonetisation
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:52:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Two-PoS-machines-to-enable-cashless-journeys/article17041227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY