Karnataka

Two Domlur residents found dead in Hassan lodge

Two persons, including a woman, were found dead in a lodge in Hassan on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar (21) and Vijayalakshmi (24), residents of Domlur, Bengaluru.

They had checked into a room in the lodge on Tuesday. The lodge staff broke open the doors of the room in the presence of police on Wednesday morning.

The police said that they had been missing from Domlur for the last few days. A complaint was filed at the Ulsoor police station. Vijayalakshmi, who was married five years ago, has two daughters. Arun Kumar was unmarried.

It is suspected that Arun Kumar and Vijayalakshmi committed suicide.

Hassan Town police have registered a case.

