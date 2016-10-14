Truck carrying LPG cylinders overturns

Mandya A truck carrying over 350 LPG cylinders overturned on Chinakurali-KRS Road, near Haganahalli, near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir on Friday.

Shivaraj, the driver of the truck, and Shankaregowda, an employee of Rajashekar Indane LPG distributing agency at KRS, sustained injuries. They were rushed to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, the KRS police said.

The police said the truck was transporting empty cylinders from KRS to Mysuru. The driver lost control of the truck when it reached Haganahalli. The vehicle was badly damaged and the cylinders were thrown off the truck.

Overloading and rash driving might have caused the accident, police suspect and added that investigations were on.

Vehicular movement on the road was disrupted for a while. It took the police more than three hours to clear the road by moving the truck and cylinders.