Tripura CM terms demonetisation ‘grossly ill-conceived move’

Alleging that demonetisation was a “very bad and grossly ill-conceived” move for the economy of the nation, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has said the decision had adversely affected GDP and the trade sector.

At an interaction after receiving the ‘Basava Krishi’ award instituted by Lingayat Panchamsali Mahapeeta of Kudalasangama Mutt on Sunday, he said the move had failed to check black money, curb extremism, control corruption, and prevent circulation of fake currency.

He alleged that many people had managed to exchange their fake and ill-gotten money for new currency. Claiming that the trade, industry and agriculture sectors had been extensively affected, Mr. Sarkar said demonetisation had affected every section of society barring “crony” capitalists.

‘Attacks on minorities on the rise’

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence when fundamentalists raise controversial issues such as ‘Ghar Wapsi’, Mr. Sarkar said attacks on minorities, mainly Muslims, had increased in the name of religion.

He said that while Mr. Modi was speaking on several issues in India and abroad, he did not wish to talk on campaigns like ‘Ghar Wapsi’, were creating communal disharmony.

Mr. Sarkar, a veteran leader of the communist party and four-time Chief Minister of Tripura, described the Basava philosophy as fundamentals of communist ideology.