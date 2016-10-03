Karnataka

Tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Deputy Commissioner Khushboo Goel Chowdhary flagging off an awareness jatha in Yadgir on Sunday.

The district administration celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri here on Sunday.

Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner, and B.C. Satish, Additional Deputy Commissioner, paid floral tributes to the national leaders.

Four booklets on Gandhi’s ideologies and an appeal to the people were released at the event.

Later, Ms. Chowdhary flagged off an awareness jatha on Gandhi’s message to the nation. A procession was carried out on the main streets and students from various government and private schools participated in it.

