Tourists at Chamundi Hills can go ‘Trin Trin’ to the top

Fitness enthusiasts and tourists can soon pedal their way to the top of Chamundi Hills here, with the authorities planning to offer geared bicycles under Trin Trin, the country’s first public bicycle sharing initiative.

To start with, 30 geared bicycles will be available on rental basis, and cyclists will be able to enjoy the breathtaking view along the 7 km route.

A large number of people regularly flock to the touristic foothills and climb more than 1,000 steps to the top to keep fit. Fitness enthusiasts will now have the option to take bicycles on rent and pedal their way up. The ride involves places with a gradient ranging from 30 to 45 degrees. Going uphill should take cyclists between 45 minutes and an hour while the ride down could be completed in less than ten minutes.

City that pedals

Planned by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Trin Trin is part of the State Government’s effort to promote bicycles as a preferred mode of transport in the city.

A majority of the 48 bicycle docking stations are already in place across Mysuru and trial runs are under way. While the docking station at the foothills is ready, the authorities are awaiting clearance from the Chamundi Hills gram panchayat for permission to put up a docking station near the hilltop police outpost.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru D. Randeep held talks with Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer P. Shivashankar to have the bike docking station. “The station should be ready in a week, after which trial runs will start,” said Sagar S.M. of Green Wheel Ride, a Mysuru-based enterprise to which the operations have been outsourced.

Cyclists can take a bicycle from the foothills and return it at the hilltop or vice versa. The 30 bicycles deployed at Chamundi Hills will be geared, out of the total of 450 to be deployed across the city under Trin Trin. Users will have to register either online or by visiting the project hubs and obtain membership and a smart card. User charges vary from ₹10 per hour for a short-term member to ₹5 per hour for long-term members.

Adventure sports enthusiast D.S.D. Solanki said the authorities must create safe cycling lanes along the route, which is also used by buses and other four wheelers.