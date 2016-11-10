Tourists also bear the brunt

The demonetisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes by the Centre has hit the tourism sector with many domestic tourists stranded here unable to get change.

Tourists who tried to buy tickets tendering Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, did not get entry into Mysuru zoo.

Only those tendering Rs. 100 notes and lesser denomination notes got tickets.

Tension prevailed for sometime at the zoo as some angry tourists had an exchange of words with ticket attendants and some banged the windows to vent their frustration.

Sensing trouble, the management shut down the zoo gate and stopped the entry of tourists for over two hours.

In the meantime, Zoo Executive Director Kamala Karikalan called the police, who rushed to the spot, as a precautionary measure.

Sources said some tourists even asked the attendants at the ticket counters to keep Rs. 50 (the price of a ticket) and return them Rs. 450.

After 1.30 p.m., the zoo reopened under police protection. Nevertheless, there was substantial drop in the footfalls.

Some tourists said they don’t know what to do for their expenses here since ATMs and banks were closed on Wednesday.

Many said they will go back to their respective places discontinuing their stay. Many restaurants also refused to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.