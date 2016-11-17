Tonga procession, folk troupes add colour to ‘Mysuru Chalo’ rally

A procession of tongas (horse-drawn carriages) carrying freedom fighters, accompanied by folk troupes went through the main thoroughfares of Mysuru on Wednesday as part of the ‘Mysuru Chalo’ rally organised by the Mysuru district administration in co-ordination with the Freedom Fighters’ Association of Mysuru.

Though the anniversary of the Mysuru Chalo movement was celebrated on October 24, the district administration had planned a rally on Wednesday to mark the occasion.

Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa flagged off the rally by beating drums at Subbarayanakere in the city in the presence of freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy and others.

More than 50 freedom fighters went on the tonga ride through Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy circle, Sanskrit Pathashala and Sayyaji Rao Road before returning to Subbarayana Kere.

They also garlanded the statue of memorial of Ramaswamy, who was martyred in the Mysuru Chalo movement.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa recalled the contributions of the freedom fighters, who had participated in the movement.

It may be mentioned here that the Mysuru Chalo movement launched soon after India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, was aimed at installation of a popular and responsive government in Mysuru, which was then ruled by the Wadiyars.

The movement culminated with the accession of the erstwhile princely state of Mysuru with the Indian Union on October 24, 1947.

Mr. Doreswamy, who spoke on the occasion, regretted that the problems of the poor farmers in India remained unaddressed even after almost seven decades of freedom. Though the successive governments promote industrialisation as a means of achieving the nation’s progress, only the industrialists and the corporate sector is benefiting out of it while there has been little change in the fortunes of the poor farmers, Mr. Doreswamy lamented.

The district administration had observed the Mysuru Chalo anniversary on October 24, but planned Wednesday’s rally to lend more grandeur to the occasion.