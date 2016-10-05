Toddler found dead in open well in Yadgir

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was found dead in an open well in Budanal village in Shahpur taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday.

The police gave her name as Amritha Basayya Hiremath.

Suspicion

According to a police complaint filed by her grandmother, Neelamma, the family suspects that she might have been killed in search of a hidden treasure.

Hidden treasure

The girl was reportedly taken away from her home at midnight, when the family members were sleeping. She might have been killed and a ‘puja’ performed behind their house before the body was thrown in the well, the police said.

The police found some ‘puja’ articles behind the house which is 15 ft-20 ft away from the well.

Superintendent of Police Vinayaka Patil said that a case had been registered against unknown persons under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.