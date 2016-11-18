To educate people on Basaveshwara’s reforms movement

The Manava Bandhutva Vedike will organise a seminar, Basava Chaluvali Prastuta, here on November 20 to educate and highlight the reforms movement started by 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara with a dream to end discrimination based on caste.

State convener of the vedike Hanumanth Yelasangi, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that the Manava Bandhutva Vedike, an organisation formed to fight against superstition and blind faiths, has taken a step forward to eradicate caste system by organising such programmes in educational institutions. The seminar would throw light on the philosophy and principles of social justice preached in the Vachanas of Basaveshwara. Mr. Yelasangi said that unless society changes and inter-caste marriages are promoted, caste discrimination will not end. The objective of the vedike is to build a caste-less society and inter-caste marriages are intended to be the stepping stone towards building a caste-less society, he added. Vilasvati Khuba, Basava Samiti district president, will inaugurate the seminar.