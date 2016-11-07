Tipu Jayanti: Nod sought to take out procession, hold public function

Members of progressive, Dalit, minority and Kannada organisations have urged the police to allow them to take out a procession and hold a public function as part of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations on November 10.

In a memorandum submitted to City Police Commissioner Pandurang H. Rane, office-bearers of these organisations welcomed the decision taken by the State government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan who fought against the British.

“He was a great freedom fighter who laid down his life to save the nation from the clutches of the colonial rule. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar are opposing it for political reasons. The Tipu Jayanti celebrations were started when a coalition government of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP was ruling the State. However, the BJP, which was enjoying power as a coalition partner, did not oppose this function then,” they said.

As Tipu Jayanti might help promote communal harmony, it should be celebrated across the State.

“Like-minded secular and progressive organisations have decided to hold a public function and take out a procession from B. R. Ambedkar statue to Rani Chennamma Circle on November 10. The public meeting will be held on the premises of the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Nearly 1,000 people are expected to participate in the function,” the memorandum said.

It requested the police to allow them to hold the function and use vehicles in the rally.

Representatives of the Karnatak Rakshana Vedike, Karnataka Janabhivruddhi Vedike, Karnataka Komu Sauharda Vedike, Muslim Rights Foundation, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, JD(S), and the Communist Party of India have signed the memorandum.