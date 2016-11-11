Tipu Jayanti: BJP workers detained

The police detained Bharatiya Janata Party workers for holding a black-flag protest opposing the Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations here on Thursday.

The programmes organised by the district administration in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture and others was held at Mallikarjun Mansur Kalabhavan here.

At the same time the BJP workers held a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The BJP workers alleged that the State government was celebrating the birth anniversary for vote-bank politics.

The State government should revoke its decision to hold Tipu Sultan Jayanti, they said.

The former Mayor Shivu Hiremath, BJP leaders Sanjay Kapatkar, Mohan Ramdurg and others led the protest.

The police detained the BJP workers when they did not heed to their request to drop the agitation.

Inaugurating the programme, district in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni termed a great patriot.

There was an ardent need to convey the life and works of such patriot to the younger generation. Therefore, the government had taken an apt decision to celebrate his birth anniversary, he said.

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli, Superintendent of Police Dhamendra Kumar Meena, zilla panchayat CEO Sushma Godabole, MLC Srinivas Mane and others were present. However, the local MLA Aravind Bellad of BJP who had to preside over the programme has remained absent.