Tipu’s birth anniversary celebrated amid protests

The birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler, was celebrated across the district on Thursday amidst protests by BJP and its affiliated groups.

While district in-charge Minister M. Krishnappa and others participated in the programme, held at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kala Mandir in the town, representatives from political and other sectors visited Gumbaz to pay tributes to Tipu, his father Hyder Ali, and mother, Fakr-un-Nisa.

‘Integrated India’

Mr. Krishnappa, Minister for Housing, described Tipu as a great achiever and a warrior. Tipu had visualised an integrated India and fought for the freedom of the country, he said and added, “It is the responsibility of all the people to strive hard to strengthen integration among all regions.”

C.S. Puttaraju, MP, Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah, Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, assistant commissioner Arul Kumar (Revenue, Pandavapura subdivision), writer Karimuddin, and hundreds of people were present.

Tipu Jayanti was also celebrated at various places in the town and taluk centres on Thursday.

Demonstration

Meanwhile, BJP members staged a protest near the office of Deputy Commissioner against the State government for organising the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan. They burnt a poster of Tipu and said they would “purify” places where flexes of Tipu were fixed, with cow dung and cow urine.