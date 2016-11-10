Tight security for Tipu Jayanti

The city police tightened security ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the celebrations at Kalamandira at 11 a.m. on Thursday and the city police have taken a slew of precautionary measures to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during the celebrations.

The police, which have already extracted undertakings from anti-social elements to deter them from indulging in any sort of trouble during the celebrations, have installed additional CCTV cameras temporarily and put up checkposts at sensitive locations in the City.

Police marches were also held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Udayagiri, Narasimhara, Mandi and Lashkar Mohalla police station limits.

Apart from 680 police constables and 400 homeguards, four platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 25 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR) and 30 commandos will be deployed.

As many as 67 assistant sub inspectors, 25 sub inspectors, 30 inspectors, five Assistant Commissioners of police and three Deputy Commissioners of police have been deployed.

Mr. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the celebrations in the presence of Sirkhazi of Mysuru Moulana Mohammed Usman Sharief.

MLA of Chamaraja assembly constituency Vasu will preside over the function while the former chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath will be the keynote speaker.

Police marches were held in Udayagiri, Narasimhara, Mandi and Lashkar Mohalla police station limits