Tight security ensures peaceful celebration

Tipu Jayanti was observed in a peaceful manner, amidst unprecedented security arrangements in the city on Thursday.

A thick security cordon was thrown around Kuvempu Rangamandira, the venue where the event was held. Apart from the local police, a platoon of Rapid Action Force was deputed at the venue to avoid untoward incidents. Traffic was diverted at Mahaveer Circle and DVS Circle as part of the security measures.

To avoid entry of miscreants, the district administration had printed passes that were distributed among the people through the police on Wednesday evening. Those who possessed passes were allowed into the venue. The audience were subjected to checks by the police at the entry gate of the venue. Inspector General of Police of Eastern Range M. Nanjundaswamy and Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare supervised the security arrangements.

Addressing the Tipu Jayanti programme, K.B. Prasanna Kumar, Shivamogga MLA, without taking the names of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said that a section of politicians were opposing Tipu Jayanti and were making efforts to disturb social harmony for political gains.

Tolerance

Writer Shubha Maravanthe, who was the chief guest, said that the donations extended by Tipu Sultan to many Hindu temples testifies that he was a ruler who was tolerant towards all the religions. The birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan should become an occasion for contemplation on measures to be taken to strengthen cultural pluralism of the land, she said.

Aftab Pervez, president, Hazrath Tipu Sultan Abhimani Sangha, requested the district administration to sanction permission to take out a procession during the Tipu Jayanti celebration next year. Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Rakesh Kumar were present.

Activists arrested

Meanwhile, the police arrested more than 50 BJP activists for violating prohibitory orders enforced under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code by observing black day at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to oppose Tipu Jayanti.