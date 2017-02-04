Tiger cub found dead in Nagarahole

A tiger cub was found dead in the D.B. Kuppe range of the Nagarahole National Park on Friday.

The carcass of the six-month-old cub was found in the Kaimara area close to the Karnataka-Kerala border, and the whiskers, nails, teeth and bones were intact.

Samples sent to lab

Conservator of Forests S. Manikandan said the death was due to natural causes and samples of the viscera had been collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. The post-mortem was conducted later in the day as per the NTCA protocol and the carcass disposed of by burning.

This is the seventh reported tiger death from the Bandipur-Nagarahole landscape of which six deaths have been reported from Nagarahole alone. The two forests support a high density of tigers with a population ranging from 200 to 220 as per the 2015 enumeration results.