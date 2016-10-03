Karnataka

Tiger Bhima undergoes minor dental surgery

Experts from Wildlife SOS performing a surgery on Bhima at the mini- zoo in Ballari on Sunday.

Bhima, the tiger housed in the Ballari Mini- Zoo, underwent a minor dental surgery on Sunday.

A team of experts from Wildlife SOS, Bengaluru, led by Dr. Sha Arun, Director-Research and Veterinary Operations, who conducted the surgery, said that Bhima’s was doing good post the surgery.

Dr. Arun told The Hindu that Bhima was suffering from a dental infection and four teeth in the front row had got loosened.

An X-ray was done and later a minor surgery was performed to set them right.

“Bhima is recovering and is fine. He will be able to eat from now on,” Dr. Arun added.

Dr. Arun, a couple of years ago, had performed another minor surgery on Bhima to remove an excessively grown nail in its paw.

Prathyush Rao, coordinator, Wildlife SOS, Imam Sabh, Para-Vet, Wildlife SOS, and Shubinoy Kapoor, documentation officer, Wildlife SOS, were the members of the medical team.



