Three-year-old boy found dead in sump

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in a sump at Ramabainagar on Saturday morning.

The boy, Subhash, was missing since Friday and the police suspect he fell into the sump while playing. However, local residents expressed suspicion over the death of the child and demanded a detailed investigation.

The boy’s mother, Nagalakshmi, a daily wage worker, had left her two children in an anganawadi before going to work on Friday. When Subhash did not return home that evening, Nagalakshmi looked for him. She found his body in the sump on Saturday. A case has been registered.