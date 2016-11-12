Three from Maharashtra killed in road accident

Three persons were killed and six persons suffered grievous injuries in a road accident when a pick-up van and a lorry collided at Muttagi cross of Basavanabagewadi around 4.30 a.m on Friday.

The police said that the victims hailed from Usmanabad district of Maharashtra, who were going to sell silk in Ramanagaram.

The police are yet to find out the names of the deceased and the other victims. Those injured were shifted to BLDE Hospital for treatment. They were later taken to Solapur. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. However, they believe that the driver of either the lorry or the pick-up van might have dozed off while driving.

Basavanabagewadi police have registered a case.