Three farmers end life

A farmer from K.R. Nagar taluk in Mysuru and two from Chikkamagaluru district allegedly committed suicide owing to difficultly in repaying loans.

According to the police, 58-year-old Puttaraju in Abburu village of K.R. Nagar taluk had sown paddy, ginger and tobacco on his two-acre land. He consumed the poison at his farmland on Saturday and was admitted to a hospital in Hassan, where he died early on Sunday.

According to the police, Puttaraju’s relatives said he had obtained loans from a co-operative bank and a few private moneylenders.

In Chikkamagaluru

Jose (45), who had grown ginger and banana in a four-acre land at Susalavani village in N.R. Pura taluk, ended his life by consuming pesticide on Friday. He died in a hospital in Shivamogga later. He was upset after he lost the crop due to a fungal infection, his daughter said.

Kenchappa (60), a resident of Gollarahatti near Yagati in Kadur taluk, consumed poison on Thursday and died on the way to a hospital in Shivamogga. His brother Balappa told the police that Kenchappa had borrowed loan from cooperative society and private parties to grow maize.