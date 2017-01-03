Three arrested on rape charge

Bidar police have arrested three persons on charges of gangraping an anganwadi worker in Aurad taluk last week.
Simeone Gundappa Malage, Abraham Gundappa Malage and Ramappa Kallappa Malage were arrested on Monday and produced before the court. All are residents of Ujini village in Aurad taluk and are related. They were arrested near the railway station by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.
Anganwadi workers had taken out a protest march in Bidar on Monday demanding the arrest of the culprits. They accused the police of suspecting the victim’s version of the incident that happened on December 27.
