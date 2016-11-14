Tension in Sirguppa

Sirguppa town in Ballari district was under the grip of tension for some time following a report that objectionable photograph affecting the religious sentiments of the minority community had been posted on Facebook.
However, swift action by the police in arresting the accused helped defuse the tension and restore normality.
According to information reaching here, a large number of people from the minority community, on coming to know about the objectionable post, gathered on Saturday night to oppose it and demanded action against the culprits. The police had a tough time in prevailing upon the crowd to disperse assuring them of taking stern action against all those involved.
On Sunday morning, a much bigger crowd gathered and a procession was taken out to register a protest against the offending post. They also submitted a memorandum to Suneeta, Tahsildar.
Meanwhile, the police arrested Balaram (30) said to be responsible for posting the objectionable photograph and remanded him in judicial custody.
R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, Vijay Dambal, Additional Superintendent of Police, supervised the bandobust arrangements.
