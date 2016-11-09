Tension in Kalaburagi during protest against Tipu Jayanti

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged protests in Kalaburagi and Bidar on Tuesday against the State government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10.

Tension prevailed in Kalaburagi for a while when members of the BJP staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and blocked traffic on major roads for three hours.

Around 200 police personnel, including a team of Rapid Action Force were deployed to maintain law and order. At times, it seemed there were more police personnel on the spot than protesters.

Traffic movement between Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk and Gulbarga Railway Station, and central bus stand and the market was affected for three hours. The road leading towards Jewargi and Afzalpur taluks from the city were also diverted to avoid traffic congestion.

Dattatraya Patil Revoor, MLA, the former Minister Revu Naik Belamagi, and leaders such as Amarnath Patil, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, and Rajkumar Patil Telkur were arrested and released later.

The protesters raised slogans against the State government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. They pointed out that last year’s celebrations had resulted in a law and order situation after the protesters resorted to violence. They alleged that Tipu was a communal ruler who killed people including Kodavas and Christians.

Minority appeasement

In Bidar, the protesters gathered at the Ganesh Maidan and shouted slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Ministers. They alleged that the Congress was trying to appease a minority community by celebrating the jayanti.

When they tried to cross the venue, the police arrested around 150 workers. They were let off later. Raghunath Malkapure, MLC, Shaildendra Beldale, district BJP president, and leaders like Babu Wali and Ishwar Singh Thakur were present. BJP Yuva Morcha leader Gurunath Rajgira was arrested after he tried to deface an image of Mr. Siddaramaiah posted on a bus run by the North-Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.