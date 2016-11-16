Team to be set up to ensure toilets in all schools

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari has constituted a team of officers to ensure that all government schools in the district had functioning toilets.
He instructed Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shiva Kumar Swamy to join hands with the zilla panchayat executive engineer and officers from Swachh Bharat mission and the backward classes and minority welfare departments in this connection.
“You should all pool your resources and ensure that all schools have toilets, water supply and proper maintenance,” he said at the district vigilance committee meeting in the zilla panchayat.
Earlier, Mr Swamy had said that there was a need to build toilets or provide water to 230 schools in the district.
MP Bhagwant Khuba, who chaired the meeting, set a deadline of December 2016 for officers to complete all pending water supply and road works.
