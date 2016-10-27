Talk on water crisis in Manipal today

The Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies, a constituent of Manipal University, in association of Adelphi, Berlin, will organise a special talk on ‘Water Crisis, Cauvery, Mahadayi etc: How do we resolve?’ here at 5.15 p.m. on Thursday.

A press release issued on Wednesday said water has been in the thick of many controversies in the past and present. Karnataka has been witnessing serious tension and turmoil with regard to three rivers – Cauvery, Mahadayi and Nethravathi.

Water is also a global issue, being at the root of international disputes, treaties and crises. Nagesh Hegde, senior journalist from Bengaluru, will deliver the talk at the lecture hall of the centre at the Old Tapmi Building, located behind the Manipal Head Post Office.

An alumni of IIT Kharagpur and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mr. Hegde has worked as a journalist for 26 years, specialising in science, development and environment.

He has more than 30 books to his credit and his writings have been prescribed as lessons in schools and universities in Karnataka. Mr. Hegde has written extensively about water issues in his columns, the release said.