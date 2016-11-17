Talk on ‘Ecology of Yettinahole’ today

The Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies, a constituent of Manipal University, in association with adelphi, Berlin, will organise a special talk on “Ecology of Yettinahole”, the story of the controversial river diversion project, by environmental biologist N.A. Madhyastha here on Thursday.

A press release issued here on Wednesday said that Prof. Madhyastha was a well-known environmental biologist from Udupi who has been working in the field for 35 years.

Prof. Madhyastha, who retired as the Principal of Poornaprajna College, continues his research and publication, primarily on the Western Ghats.

The talk will be held at the lecture hall on the third floor of the centre located in the Old Tapmi Building, behind the Manipal Post Office, the release said.