Take up issue of sugarcane dues with Goa, Horatti tells govt.

Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, has demanded that the State government take up the issue of sugarcane dues of growers in the State with a Goa-based sugar mill.

Leading a protest organised by the party’s district unit here on Saturday, he said that Sanjivani Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Ltd. in Tiska, Goa, had not made full payment to the growers from Karnataka for 2011. The Karnataka government should take up the matter with the Goa government. Mr. Horatti submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Speaking on the Mahadayi issue, he said the State government should take a firm decision on seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an out-of-court settlement during the winter session of the legislature scheduled to be held in Belagavi from November 21. Pointing at government’s apathy towards issues concerning North Karnataka, he said the Siddaramaiah government should accord equal importance to Mahadayi row like the Cauvery dispute.