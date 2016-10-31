Karnataka

Tahsildar asked to vacate quarters

The Department of Medical Education has asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure V. Manjunath, tahsildar (elections), vacates the quarters on Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences campus, which he occupied allegedly in violation of the Medical Council of India rules years ago. The department, in its letter dated October 24, has asked the DC to ensure the tahsildar vacates the quarters at the earliest.

Mr. Manjunath, who was then tahsildar of Hassan taluk, had requested quarters on HIMS campus for a couple of months in 2014.

Following his request, the then director of HIMS N. Rache Gowda allowed the tahsildar to occupy the house which was allotted to G.P. Ramanath, a senior resident in the institute. The allotment was only for two months, however, the officer continued to stay.

The information, obtained by H.R. Ramesh, a resident of Hassan, under the RTI Act, revealed that the officer had also claimed House Rent Allowance.

“I had sought information from HIMS and the district administration on what basis he was allotted the quarters. However, the records showed that he was allowed to stay in the quarters allotted to a doctor. HIMS has now taken a decision to withdraw the quarters,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The general council of HIMS, which met on July 12, 2016, resolved to get the house vacated.

B.C. Ravikumar, director of HIMS, on July 15, 2016, wrote to the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department to direct the Hassan DC to ensure the quarters is vacated.

Following the letter from the HIMS Director, the Medical Education Department has written to Hassan DC V. Chaitra to ensure the tahsildar, who now works in the Elections Branch, vacates the quarters.

The house is yet to be vacated.



Manjunath, who was then tahsildar of Hassan, had sought quarters on HIMS campus in 2014



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 1:20:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Tahsildar-asked-to-vacate-quarters/article16085837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY