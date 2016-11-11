TAPMI’s healthcare conclave from today

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will organise its first annual healthcare conclave, H.E.A.T. 2016 here on November 11 and 12. The acronym ‘H.E.A.T.’ stands for Health Entrepreneurship Administration Technology.

A press release issued here on Thursday said that the event would comprise research paper presentations, business idea competition, panel discussion, industry round table, inter-sectorial dialogue and guest lectures.

The primary aim of the event is to encourage budding entrepreneurs in social sectors especially healthcare to shape their aspirations through exchange between academicians, practitioners, entrepreneurs and experts over a number of platforms. The event would also provide an opportunity to students and academic fraternity from different academic institutions in the Manipal to come together and learn through exchange of ideas and sharing of views. Experts would deliver lectures on specific aspects of social sector specifically healthcare, the release said.