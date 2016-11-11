Symposium today on ‘ease of doing business’

To create awareness on government initiatives in easing regulatory bottlenecks, policy impediments and other collateral issues affecting growth of business in the country, a symposium has been organised in Hubballi on Friday.

The symposium on “Ease of Doing Business For Exporters and Start-Ups’ will be held at the Deshpande Foundation Auditorium (DCSE Building) here on Friday.

National general secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati M.N. Yagnanarayana, the former president H.V.S. Krishna and other office-bearers told presspersons here on Thursday that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitaraman will be the chief guest and Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Vijay Kumar will also address the participants.

Mr. Yagnanarayana said that ‘Ease of Doing Business’ was a major pillar of ‘Make In India’ initiative by the Union government.