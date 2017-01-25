Karnataka

Suttur Jatra Mahotsava under way

The six-day Suttur Jatra Mahotsava was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Tuesday. More than two million people from across the State are expected to participate in the annual cultural event that has become a platform to promote rural, social and economic issues.

The jatra will focus on novel agricultural practices. It has been organised by the Jagadguru Veerasimhaasana Peetha, the spiritual headquarters of the JSS Mutt.

Located about 28 km from Mysuru city, Suttur, in Nanjangud taluk, became prominent in the 11th century AD, when the Jagadguru Veerasimhaasana Peetha was established by Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswami.

While a congregation of religious leaders of different faiths will debate on spiritual issues, the local community and visitors can look forward to events such as devotional singing, rangoli contest, rural and indigenous games, apart from kite flying, wrestling bouts, and more at the jatra.

Rural entrepreneurs can showcase their commodities. A major market, akin to Dasaa in Mysuru, which sustains local tourism and hospitality sector has been set up. The organisers have brought novel agricultural practices in focus this year to reach out to farmers at the event. Emphasis will be laid on dry land farming and the imperatives of cultivating drought-resistant, nutritious crops such as ragi, that will help meet the nutritional needs of the populace.

A mega kitchen has been set up and is functioning round the clock to feed the devotees. Earlier in the day, a bus stand and a PWD guesthouse constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore were inaugurated.

Public Works Department Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Agriculture
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:23:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Suttur-Jatra-Mahotsava-under-way/article17090154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY