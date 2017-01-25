Suttur Jatra Mahotsava under way

The six-day Suttur Jatra Mahotsava was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Tuesday. More than two million people from across the State are expected to participate in the annual cultural event that has become a platform to promote rural, social and economic issues.

The jatra will focus on novel agricultural practices. It has been organised by the Jagadguru Veerasimhaasana Peetha, the spiritual headquarters of the JSS Mutt.

Located about 28 km from Mysuru city, Suttur, in Nanjangud taluk, became prominent in the 11th century AD, when the Jagadguru Veerasimhaasana Peetha was established by Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswami.

While a congregation of religious leaders of different faiths will debate on spiritual issues, the local community and visitors can look forward to events such as devotional singing, rangoli contest, rural and indigenous games, apart from kite flying, wrestling bouts, and more at the jatra.

Rural entrepreneurs can showcase their commodities. A major market, akin to Dasaa in Mysuru, which sustains local tourism and hospitality sector has been set up. The organisers have brought novel agricultural practices in focus this year to reach out to farmers at the event. Emphasis will be laid on dry land farming and the imperatives of cultivating drought-resistant, nutritious crops such as ragi, that will help meet the nutritional needs of the populace.

A mega kitchen has been set up and is functioning round the clock to feed the devotees. Earlier in the day, a bus stand and a PWD guesthouse constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore were inaugurated.

Public Works Department Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt and others were present.