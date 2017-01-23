Suttur Jatra Mahotsava begins January 24

The annual Suttur Jatra Mahotsava will commence on January 24 this year and feature a slew of cultural and folk programmes.

The six-day jatra will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. More than two million people from Mysuru and surrounding regions are expected to take part. A number of traditional and religious events will mark the occasion. Also on the anvil are indigenous rural games for the entertainment of the local community, besides kite flying and wrestling contests, a cattle fair and a mass marriage.

According to the organisers, the jatra will also focus on propagating novel agricultural practices in a bid to reach out to farmers and enable them to increase their income. Emphasis will be laid on dry land farming with focus on millet cultivation to tide over drought. The Suttur Mutt has teamed up with the State Bank of India with regard to training the public on switching to cashless transactions and downloading mobile applications.

Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt will be present. Elected representatives from across the country will attend the jatra.