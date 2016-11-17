Survey planned for bringing water from Manipura rivulet to Alevoor: Sorake

Vinay Kumar Sorake, Kaup MLA, has said that a survey would be conducted to provide water from Manipura rivulet to Alevoor and surrounding villages. He was speaking after handing over title deeds to 124 beneficiaries at the hobli-level Janaspandana mass contact programme held at Alevoor near here recently.

Mr. Sorake said that the intention behind conducting the survey was to ensure that Alevoor and its surrounding villages got drinking water round-the-clock. Once the survey was completed by the end of this year, a reservoir would be constructed on the Manipura rivulet at a cost of Rs. 26 crore under the Multi Village Scheme and water from it would be pumped and supplied to residents.

Poor people who had built houses illegally on government land in rural and urban areas were now able to regularise it under Sections 94C and 94CC of Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964. It was difficult for the poor to pay penalty based on guidance value of the land under the regularisation scheme. Hence, the government had been decided that the poor beneficiaries should pay only Rs. 2,000 for regularisation of their land, he said.

Mr. Sorake said that the 124 beneficiaries who were being given title deeds were those who had been evicted from slums in Manipal and resettled on 50 cents of government land in Alevoor.

While 1.5 cents of land were being given here to beneficiaries, in other places there were demands for at least 3 cents of land. The poor beneficiaries wanted to grow coconut trees around their houses. These demands had been brought to the notice of Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa. The issue of the demand for “Kumki” land by farmers too had been referred to Mr. Thimmappa.

Dinakar Babu, president of the Zilla Panchayat, Nalini Pradeep Rao, president of the Udupi Taluk Panchayat, Sugandhi Shekhar, president of the Udyavar Gram Panchayat, Srikanth Nayak, president of the Alevoor Gram Panchayat, and Harish Kini, president of the Alevoor Milk Producers Union, were present.