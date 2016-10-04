Sujata Gaurav to perform at Kalamandira

Among the slew of cultural programmes, including dance and music, audience in Mysuru can look forward to a concert by Sujata Gaurav Kammar and team from Dharwad on Tuesday.

To be held at Kalamandira from 8 p.m. onwards, connoisseurs can look forward to an evening of light music drawn from different languages, including Marathi, besides vachanas and dasara padas.

A release said Ms. Sujata learnt Hindustani music from her father and guru Pandit Sangameshwar Gaurav and light music under the guidance of Pandit Vasant Kanakapura. She has won the hearts of innumerable listeners by rendering vachanas, dasara padas apart from light music.

Besides singing, Ms. Sujata is also a composer and has participated in many national festivals, including Hampi Utsava, Gadinadu Utsava, and Mantralaya Aradhana Utsava and is the recipient of the Mallikarjun Mansoor Young Artist Award for Light Music in 1992, Sangeet Vikas Ratna title in 2004 and was awarded the Tappa-Tumari title by South Central Zone Cultural Academy, Nagpur, the release added.