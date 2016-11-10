Sugarcane growers seek Rs. 2,700 a tonne

The Kalaburagi District Sugarcane Growers’ Association has demanded a minimum ex-field rate of Rs. 2,700 a tonne of sugarcane.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, association president Dattatreya Kulkarni said the meeting of sugarcane growers and sugar mill owners held at Kallur village in Jewargi taluk on Tuesday failed to reach a conclusion on the price. “Five hundred farmers and representatives of five sugar mills, including three from Maharashtra, participated in the meeting. While the sugar mills from the State offered a maximum of Rs. 2,000 a tonne, those from Maharashtra offered up to Rs. 2,500. But, the farmers were persistent on Rs. 2,700,” he said.

‘Reasonable demand’

Mr. Kulkarni reasoned that Rs. 2,700 a tonne was very reasonable, considering the amount of sugar produced from a tonne of sugarcane and the better sugar price in the market. “By crushing a tonne of sugarcane, 110 kg of sugar, worth Rs. 4,180, can be produced. The mills can earn money by selling the by-products as well. Our demand of Rs. 2,700 is reasonable,” he said.

Mr. Kulkarni demanded that the Deputy Commissioner intervene in the issue by calling a meeting of cane growers and sugar mill owners.

He also said sugarcane growers were reluctant to sell their produce to mills in Maharashtra, considering the payment and transportation issues. “Maharashtrabased mills are trying to lure sugarcane growers in Kalaburagi by offering a little more than the mills in Karnataka. They are also giving written undertakings to buy the crop for the next three years at the market rate. But our farmers are reluctant as they may have to suffer in the event of crop loss during transportation and delay in payment,” he said.

Terming the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company’s arrangement of supplying power to rural areas for four hours during the day and three during the night as an inconvenience, Mr. Kulkarni demanded for continuous three-phase power supply for seven hours. He also pointed out to wastage of water at Kallur bridge-cum-barrage owing to poor maintenance, and demanded that the authorities concerned fix it.

Farmers’ leaders Narahari Patil, Shanthaveerappa Kalaburagi, Shanthaveera Patil Dastapur, Rajashekhar Peddi and others were present.