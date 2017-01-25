Karnataka

Students with fake class 10 certificates barred from taking PU exam

The Department of Pre-University Education has decided not to allow students, who were admitted to PU colleges using fake certificates under the name of ‘Board of Secondary Education Maharashtra’, to write the PU exam. The police busted the fake marks card racket in Shivamogga in September last year.

The department has directed all Deputy Directors of Pre-University Education to find students admitted using these fake marks cards and not allow them to take the II PU exam beginning on March 9. The circular states that Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education is the certified board and issues class 10 certificates to students.

