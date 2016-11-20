Students get leadership tips from Nokia CEO

“I loved to be challenged as a leader. I do not want to be told ‘yes.’ I want to be told ‘no,’” said Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia, at an interaction programme with the students of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) here on Saturday.

Mr. Suri said he was a big believer in on-the-job training. “Leadership is all about emotional intelligence. Management is taught, while leadership is experienced,” he said. Urging budding engineers to be creative, he said whenever he felt he was in a comfort zone, he would get out of it.

He said that he encouraged people to take risks and accepted their failures in his company. “You need your employees to embrace change,” he said.

Mr. Suri said people learned by asking searching questions. “You always learn from both good and bad bosses,” he said.

He said students should learn the importance of balance in their lives. While they should be passionate about their work, they should not exclude other activities, which stimulated them and their creativity.

As an engineering student here, until his third semester, he used to concentrate only on his studies. But then he decided to take part in extracurricular activities. It widened his experience, Mr. Suri said.