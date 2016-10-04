Student assaulted for talking to girl student of another faith

A student of final year BCA studying at the Bhandarkars College was assaulted by an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist for allegedly speaking to a girl student of the same college in Kundapur town in Udupi district on Monday.

The girl student belonging to another faith of the same college had asked the victim, Akeeph, how he did his examinations.

At this, Shashikanth, a student of the same college and an ABVP activist, who was nearby, assaulted Akeeph.

On CCTV camera

The incident has been captured on the CCTV camera. After the assault, Shashikanth fled from the spot. Akeeph was later admitted to the Government Hospital in Kundapur.

Naseer Hussain, Kundapur Sub-Inspector, told The Hindu that Shashikanth was known for creating nuisance in the college.

He had been warned earlier. Mr. Hussain confirmed that the girl student was from another religion.

“Shashikanth is known for creating nuisance. He had had drinks, before the incident,” he said.

A complaint has been registered at the Kundapur police station, Mr. Hussain added.

The Kundapur unit of the Campus Front of India has condemned the incident and demanded legal action in the incident.