Karnataka

Stones thrown on mosque in Mangaluru

As prohibitory orders continued in the city, stray incidents of disturbance continued.

Few stones were thrown at Rahmania Masjid near old Ullal police station in the early hours of Tuesday. Two stones were seen at the place of prayer when the Masjid was opened in the morning. The Ullal police have registered a case.

A few miscreants placed stones blocking traffic movement in Manjanady, the place where two incidents of stabbing were reported on November 12. The Konaje police took action to remove the stones and facilitate movement of traffic.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 11:05:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Stones-thrown-on-mosque-in-Mangaluru/article16448469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY