State-wide anti-liquor campaign on Monday

Madya Nishedha Andolana, a platform of individuals and organisations, has planned a state-wide campaign calling for complete ban on the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor in the State. Addressing a media conference here on Friday, B.R. Patil, MLA from Aland, said that hundreds of activists associated with different organisations and social movements would join the agitation in Kalaburagi on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was martyred.

“As all government offices, those under Excise Department too have put up portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, who vehemently fought against liquor consumption. It is an irony that Excise Department is encouraging alcohol consumption right under the portrait of Gandhiji. We launch our anti-alcohol campaign in Kalaburagi demanding for removal of Gandhi’s portrait from the office of Joint Commissioner of Excise,” he said. He added that the agitators would not step back till they get Gandhiji’s portrait.

After similar protests from different district headquarters, a State-level agitation has been planned for February 13 in Bengaluru. “Anti-liquor campaigners from across the State would go to the office of Excise Commissioner and ask him either to remove Gandhi’s photo from his office or prohibit liquor consumption in the State,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Patil observed that, after successful prohibition in Bihar, many political parties, both at national and regional levels, were showing great interests in similar initiatives. In many States, such as in Punjab, prohibition has become an election issue.

“It is time for political parties to make their stand on prohibition clear. It is clear that majority of the population is in favour of prohibition. Those political outfits that do not respect the people’s sentiments will have no future,” he said.

Anti-liquor campaigners Mustan Biradar, Mahadevappa Patil, Siddaram Pyati, Bheemanagowda, Rajashekhar and others were present.