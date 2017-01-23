State to get Road Safety Authority soon

Ten years after Kerala instituted a Road Safety Authority (RSA) to focus on the rising number of accidents and deaths resulting out of it, Karnataka is finally preparing for a similar move to streamline road safety programmes in the State.

In the past four years, Karnataka has consistently featured among top States with the highest number of road accidents and fatalities. In 2015, there were 44,011 accidents and 10,856 fatalities, which put Karnataka on the fourth spot in the total number of road accidents reported across the country. In Bengaluru, there were 5,001 cases with 890 fatalities placing the city at third position after New Delhi and Jaipur in terms of road accident fatalities.

Till date, road safety programmes are being managed by different departments under various councils, cells and committees.

The introduction of a RSA through an Act passed by the State legislature will result in a single body with the powers to pass orders that will be binding on other departments, experts said.

“The road safety cell is headed by a senior official of the Transport Department. The RSA will be supported by an Act and will have the powers to issue binding directions,” a senior Transport Department official said. Additionally, other sources of finance like the setting up of a road safety fund are likely to be explored.

The authority will also be able to utilise funds of ₹163.5 crore, which can be made available immediately for implementation of safety programmes. This amount will come from the ₹327 crore collected by the Transport Department since 2008 as fees for issuing smart cards for driving licenses and vehicle registration.

“A charge of ₹200 has been levied on each application for a smart card since 2008. The actual cost of the card paid to the agency has been ₹63. The remaining amount has accumulated to ₹327 crore. Half of this amount can be utilised by the authority,” a senior transport official said.

Report submitted

A team, which studied the composition of RSA in Kerala, has submitted their report to the Transport Secretary. This will now be placed before the Chief Secretary, said Transport Secretary B. Basavaraju. Once approved, the formal process of setting up the authority will begin.