State-level Children’s Educational Festival begins

The three-day State-level Children’s Educational Festival, organised by Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS), saw a colourful opening here on Monday. Participants in the inaugural ceremony were made to wear crowns made of paper and blow balloons. Prior to this, a group of children recited a poem that expressed the wishes of students, including an education system that was without examinations.

Senior writer Na. D’souza, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, said every child was unique. “It is the duty of the teacher to identify unique talent and nurture it. Activities such as education festivals are important for schoolchildren. I wish the children enjoy this festival and take home all they learn in the course of their activities here,” he said.

H.S. Prakash, MLA, Hassan, said the State government should give its utmost attention towards schoolchildren. Improving basic necessities in schools and creating an environment that is conducive to learning was the need of the hour, he said and congratulated the BGVS for organising the event in Hassan.

As many as 400 children, including 150 from different districts, are participating in the event. Interestingly, students who have come from other districts will stay with local students as guests during the festival. This is the third State-level festival.

Many scientists, including ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar, will be participating in the event. The organisers have planned the events on the basis of the syllabi of Classes 7 and 8. Writer Ja. Ho. Narayanaswamy, journalist R.P. Venkateshamurthy and office-bearers of BGVS were present.