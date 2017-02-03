State Olympics athleticsmeet from today

Countdown has begun for the State Olympics athletics meet which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Friday.

According to officials, over 4,500 athletes and over a 1,000 referees, nodal officials and technical assistants will participate in the event being held for the first time here.

Apart from the R.N. Shetty District Stadium, the sports events would be held in 22 other venues in Hubballi and Dharwad and ground work is nearing completion. The meet will conclude on February 10.

Football matches would be played on the KCD Grounds and new goal posts are being erected there. This apart, seating arrangements for sports lovers and a pavilion too have been set up.

Food facility for all athletes and officials is being made available on the premises at DIET. A pandal has been erected there and seating arrangements for over 1,000 athletes to sit and have their meals have been made. Sports material have arrived from Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and these material are being arranged in a systematic way. The Youth Empowerment and Sports Department has roped in the services of other departments and sports clubs to arrange sports material. Pole vault, beds, material for handball events, nets, volleyballs, basketballs, footballs too have been procured.

The twin cities are expected to witness a vibrant ambience as sports persons from across the State will vie for titles and showcase their talent on the occasion.