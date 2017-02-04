Karnataka

State Olympics Athletics meet begins

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the State Olympics Athletics meet in Dharwad on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the State Olympics Athletics meet in Dharwad on Friday.  

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the State Olympics Athletics meet at R.N. Shetty district stadium here on Friday.

In his address, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the State government had asked the State Olympic Association to hold this event once in two years and grants would be reserved for this event in the next budget. This would be besides the allocations for sports in the upcoming State budget, he said.

Referring to a demand by local elected representatives regarding a sports complex in Dharwad, the Chief Minister said it would be fulfilled.

Special funds would be released to construct a model traditional wrestling house (Garadi Mane). The government has decided to provide advanced training to the State’s sportspersons by hiring international coaches to ensure good results in Commonwealth, Asian Games and Olympics.

Earlier, Sports Minister Pramod Madhwaraj said, 1,000 sports persons in Karnataka would be selected for higher training programme and the government will rope in the corporate sector to adopt these talents and take care of their needs.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 4:31:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/State-Olympics-Athletics-meet-begins/article17185487.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY