State Olympics Athletics meet begins

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the State Olympics Athletics meet at R.N. Shetty district stadium here on Friday.

In his address, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the State government had asked the State Olympic Association to hold this event once in two years and grants would be reserved for this event in the next budget. This would be besides the allocations for sports in the upcoming State budget, he said.

Referring to a demand by local elected representatives regarding a sports complex in Dharwad, the Chief Minister said it would be fulfilled.

Special funds would be released to construct a model traditional wrestling house (Garadi Mane). The government has decided to provide advanced training to the State’s sportspersons by hiring international coaches to ensure good results in Commonwealth, Asian Games and Olympics.

Earlier, Sports Minister Pramod Madhwaraj said, 1,000 sports persons in Karnataka would be selected for higher training programme and the government will rope in the corporate sector to adopt these talents and take care of their needs.