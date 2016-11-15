Special children display their artistic talent

Mysore Amity Round Table 156, the Mysuru Chapter of Round Table India, and Mysuru Amity Ladies Circle 108 celebrated Children’s Day by organising ‘Taare Zameen Par’, a painting event for children with disabilities, on Monday .

K. Mahesh, Range Forest Officer, Antara Sante Range, was the chief guest at the event. Kailash K.K., chairman, Area 13 of Round Table India, and Masuma Vagh, national president, Ladies Circle India, were present.

The paintings were judged by Vinay, lecturer, CAVA Institute.

Speaking about the initiative, Kiran Ranga, chairman, Mysore Amity Round Table 156, said, “Every child is special has unique skills. However, the potential of differently-abled children often goes unnoticed. The idea behind Taare Zameen Par is not only to provide a platform to these children but also to showcase their talents and bring them to the mainstream.”

Instituted with a mission to spread the message ‘Every child is a star. Let’s see them twinkle with colour and joy’, Round Table India and Ladies Circle India have been executing this initiative across 70 cities and towns covering 5,000 special children. In Mysuru alone, around 158 students from four institutions took part in the event, a release stated here.

Participants

Thirty-five children from Putta Veeramma School, Kuvempunagar, 21 children from the Deaf and Dumb School, Bannimantap; 32 children from Sai Ranga Vidya Samsthe, Bannimantap, and 70 children from Mercy Convent, JP Nagar attended the event.