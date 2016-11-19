Something more coming: Venkaiah

Describing the demonetisation scheme as a “war against corruption and black money,” I&B Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said “something more will come in the future.” “I am cautioning that something more is set to come in the future as PM Narendra Modi is keen to cleanse the system and has already declared that he is ready to go to the gallows, but will neither withdraw the demonetisation nor stop the cleansing initiatives,” Mr. Naidu said here.

Stating that common people were queuing up before banks and ATMs for a better India, he said the government would take the measures to ensure normality returned soon.