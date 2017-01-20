Software companies in Mysuru join pro-jallikattu protest

Several software employees in Mysuru gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner's office to register their protest against the ban on Jallikattu.

The protesters held aloft posters demanding Jallikattu and shouted slogans in support of the practice.

“We have employees from IT companies like Infosys and Wipro here. Employees from other IT companies like L&T too are expected to join the protest”, said Shantha Murthy, vice-president of Tamil Sangham, Mysuru.

Ms Poonguzali, an executive committee member of Tamil Sangham in Mysuru, said most of the protesters participating in the demonstration on Friday hailed from rural parts of Tamil Nadu. “For them, it is part of their culture and they are voicing their opposition to the ban on a cultural practice”, she added.