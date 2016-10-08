Smart City: Residents urged to use all facilities

Since all the necessary facilities will be provided to Davangere under the Centre’s Smart City Project, residents of the city should systematically utilise the facilities and co-operate with officers concerned for the successful implementation of the project, Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh has said.

Speaking at a two-day workshop organised by the municipal corporation on Friday, he said that the technology was growing rapidly. So it was essential to plan the city systematically to ensure 100 per cent success.

“The project will definitely succeed if the authorities concerned plan the things systematically and execute the same,” he added.

He also informed that 20 cities across India were selected in the first phase of the project and Davangere city was also selected.

“Discipline and hard work will play a crucial role for the success of these projects. Many international banks and financial institutions are funding the project,” he added. Mayor Ashwini Prashant informed that the corporation had started ‘Jalasiri’ project at a cost of Rs. 525 crore under which pure and safe drinking water would be provided to people in the city.