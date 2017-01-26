Six smart cities will get Rs. 1,188 cr. in 2017-18, says Governor

In Republic Day speech, he lauds Karnataka’s leading role in IT/BT sector

Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday said that a sum of Rs. 1,188 crore will be provided during 2017-18 for six cities under the Smart City Mission project of the Centre.

In his Republic Day address at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here, he said that the Smart City Mission project has been envisioned to provide hassle-free smart solutions at reasonable cost in respect of delivery of services and building infrastructure in six cities – Mangaluru, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Shivamogaa, Hubballi-Dharwad and Davanagere.

After unfurling the national flag, Mr. Vala inspected the guard of honour from an open jeep. He received salute from the armed forces, police, National Cadet Corps, Scouts and Guides, and hundreds of schoolchildren.

In an eight-page address to the people of the State, the Governor said Karnataka has achieved commendable milestones in making “Swacha Karnataka”. “Mysuru City has been awarded as the best and the first cleanest city in the country and we must feel proud of this feat”. He said a sum of Rs. 776 crore had been released for Smart City Mission project during 2016-17.

Noting several achievements of the State, the Governor said Karnataka continued to lead the country in the IT/BT sectors which are growing at a rate of 10-12 per cent, providing new 70,000 jobs every year. Karnataka Global Information System (GIS), first-of-its-kind mission in the country, provided a common platform networking the departments and citizens.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BBMP Commission N. Manjunath Prasad, Bengaluru Urban district Deputy Commissioner V. Shankar and other dignitaries were present.