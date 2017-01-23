Six held for trying to sell wild owl, leopard skin

The City Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police arrested six persons in two separate cases for illegally trying to sell a wild owl alive and the skin of a leopard on Sunday.
Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat told newsmen here on Monday that working on a tip-off, a CCIB team arrested two persons carrying the leopard skin on the Fort premises under Market Police Station limits on Sunday evening. The skin has been seized and the accused have been identified as M. Rupesh and N. Vinod. A case had been registered and further investigation taken up.
Earlier during the day, the team received information that a group of persons was trying to sell a wild owl. The team rushed to the spot near Toyota showroom in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, 11 km from here, and arrested four persons and also seized the owl, which was alive and was being carried in a cardboard box. The accused have been identified as Salim Mubarak Ali and Raghavendra Sadanand Prasad, residents of J.P. Nagar of Karatgi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, Narayan Ganapati Shetty of Hulikatti of Kalghatagi taluk in Dharwad district and Basu Channabasappa Patil of Chikapur of Shiggaon taluk in Haveri district. The Bagewadi police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor