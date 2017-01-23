Six held for trying to sell wild owl, leopard skin

The City Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police arrested six persons in two separate cases for illegally trying to sell a wild owl alive and the skin of a leopard on Sunday.

Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat told newsmen here on Monday that working on a tip-off, a CCIB team arrested two persons carrying the leopard skin on the Fort premises under Market Police Station limits on Sunday evening. The skin has been seized and the accused have been identified as M. Rupesh and N. Vinod. A case had been registered and further investigation taken up.

Earlier during the day, the team received information that a group of persons was trying to sell a wild owl. The team rushed to the spot near Toyota showroom in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, 11 km from here, and arrested four persons and also seized the owl, which was alive and was being carried in a cardboard box. The accused have been identified as Salim Mubarak Ali and Raghavendra Sadanand Prasad, residents of J.P. Nagar of Karatgi in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, Narayan Ganapati Shetty of Hulikatti of Kalghatagi taluk in Dharwad district and Basu Channabasappa Patil of Chikapur of Shiggaon taluk in Haveri district. The Bagewadi police have registered a case.